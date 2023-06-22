Haverhill Woman Agrees to Pay Back Twice the Amount of Fraudulent Rental Aid She Took

A Haverhill woman who worked as a housing counselor recently agreed to pay back twice what, the state inspector general says, she fraudulently received in Emergency Rental Assistance Program money.

Thirty-two-year-old Jennifer Munoz recently agreed in Suffolk Superior Court to pay $109,100 over three years to resolve allegations that from April 2020 to January 2022, she filed false claims to obtain $54,550 from the rental program for her personal benefit.

“There is a harmful ripple effect when resources are diverted from their intended purpose,” says Inspector General Jeffrey S. Shapiro. “This office will continue to vigorously pursue allegations of such fraud and to seek accountability for those who put their own interests ahead of those who need and rely on this support.”

Shapiro’s office alleges Munoz violated the Massachusetts False Claims Act when she submitted three rental assistance applications for individuals who were not actually tenants in her two-family Haverhill home. At the same time, she was employed at Community Teamwork, which helps administer the Commonwealth’s rental assistance programs. Munoz used her position at Community Teamwork to enable the approval of her fraudulent applications. Shapiro’s office says she was fired from the nonprofit regional housing agency once her actions became known.

The case was referred to the attorney general’s office. Munoz also agreed to never apply for state housing assistance again in the future.

The inspector general operates a hotline for anyone to report fraud or other suspected wrongdoing involving public funds or property by calling 800-322-1323 or emailing [email protected].

