Two Anna Jaques Hospital Staffers From Haverhill Among Seven to Receive Scholarships

Two Haverhill employees of Anna Jaques Hospital were among seven recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to further their education in nursing during the hospital’s annual Lois Anderson, RN, Scholarship Event.

Jordan Perez and Anastasia Papouli were awarded scholarships each from the Robert Coffyn Clark Scholarship Fund. Perez is a registered nurse on the cardiac unit who is enrolled in a Bachelor of Nursing to Master of Nursing program at Endicott College in Beverly. Papouli is a medical assistant at Women’s Health Care who is enrolled in a Bachelor of Science to master’s degree program in sexual and reproductive medicine at the University of South Wales.

“It is rewarding to see so many on our staff from many departments work to further their education, and these scholarships are a wonderful way to help them reach their goals,” said Jeffrey L. Brickman, interim president of Anna Jaques Hospital. “We are thankful to the families who established these scholarship funds, which continue to benefit both our staff and our community hospital.”

The scholarship event is named in memory of Anderson, a longtime nurse and director of nursing in the Emergency Department whose career at Anna Jaques spanned more than 40 years, between 1967 and 2008. Anderson passed away in 2016.

Recipients of the Oliver J. and Edith H. Audet Scholarship Fund were Shaelin Lombard of Newburyport, Amy Southall of Georgetown and Nathan Williamson of Amesbury. A scholarship from the Lower Merrimack Valley Physician Hospital Organization was also presented to Alexandra Tecun of Beverly, while a scholarship from the Anna Jaques Hospital Medical Staff went to Melissa Paskowski of Byfield.

Anna Jaques Hospital is a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health.

