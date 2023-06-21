Judge Sends Man to Prison 3.5 Years for Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen Gang Drug Dealing

A 40-year-old Easton man, accused of selling cocaine as part of a gang operating in Haverhill, Lawrence and Methuen, is going to prison for three and a half years after being sentenced last week in U.S. District Court.

Christopher Riley was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to the prison term as well as five years of supervised release. Riley pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute cocaine.

Riley was charged in November 2021 along with 12 others in connection with a large drug conspiracy centering around the gang. According to court documents, an investigation, that began in August 2020, intercepted communications between gang leaders, members and drug suppliers about their alleged distribution of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and Suboxone in Massachusetts, Maine and southern New Hampshire as well as into the Essex County Jail.

