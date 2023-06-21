Guerin Gives Shoemaking Lecture Thursday at Buttonwoods

Cordwainer Sarah Guerin, who makes boots by hand, discusses traditional shoemaking techniques and the “Ten-Footer Shoe Shops” of days of old during a lecture tomorrow.

Guerin uses traditional hand-tools to create boots from raw materials using techniques that are centuries old and passed down from maker to maker, working much like the men in the old shops. She also talks about what conditions in work spaces were successful at different points in time.

The free Shoemaking Lecture takes place Thursday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. For more information, email [email protected].

