‘Tee It Up’ at Community Action Golf Tournament Aug. 25

Golfers are being asked to “Tee It Up” in August for Community Action, helping to raise money for workforce development, housing, nutrition and educational programming.

There will be a cash prize for the winner of the hole-in-one contest.

The golf tournament takes place Friday, Aug. 25, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. The cost to participate begins at $150 per golfer and includes lunch, $600 for a foursome or $55 for lunch only. Register here.

Pentucket Bank is the gold sponsor. Other sponsorships are also available, beginning at $150 for hole sponsors.

Community Action programs work to stabilize families and strengthen communities.

