Road Work to Limit Access to Pentucket Regional Middle-High School Until Aug. 1

There will be limited access to Pentucket Regional Middle-High School until August as roads within the campus are constructed.

Visitors have access to only the building and no public access to the former middle school, track or tennis courts through the campus during construction. Anyone with business at the middle high school is asked to enter the property via Farm Lane. Entry remains through the front doors. When leaving, visitors loop around the building to reconnect to Farm Lane.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said crews will resurface and line all roads on campus by Aug. 1.

