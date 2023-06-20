First Look at Corner Office Candidates Tonight During Haverhill Mayoral Candidate Forum

At least five of Haverhill’s six candidates for mayor have confirmed they will participate in tonight’s Haverhill Mayoral Candidate Forum sponsored by the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association.

The forum takes place tonight, June 20, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill. The public is invited. It is also expected to be carried live by HC Media Channel 22 and 97.9 WHAV.

As of Friday, those participating, in alphabetical order, are City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, Debra Campanile, retired Haverhill Police Officer Guy E. Cooper, George Eleftheriou and School Committee member Scott W. Wood Jr. Timothy Slavit told WHAV he was unaware of the forum and was advised to contact the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association.

Organizers include Cantor Vera Broekhuysen of Temple Emanu-El, Pastor Frank Clarkson of the Universalist-Unitarian Church, Pastor Matt Webel of Haverhill Commons Church and Rev. Kenneth M. Young of Calvary Baptist Church. The purpose of the forum is “to bring together our Haverhill-based faith communities so that we can hear from the candidates about their plans and dreams for the city; to empower our congregants and congregations to share our needs with our elected officials and candidates and ask for appropriate attention and response to those needs; to build a relationship between our congregations and our elected officials to work as partners towards justice, public health and the welfare of Haverhill.”

WHAV’s Tim Coco serves as moderator. The forum takes place in two parts—first with questions prepared by organizers and given to candidates in advance to be followed by a town hall portion where members of the public may pose questions.

Candidates have until Friday, July 21, to take out nomination papers from the Haverhill City Clerk’s office and until Tuesday, July 25, to return them with enough valid signatures. A preliminary election takes place Tuesday, Sept. 12, to narrow the number of candidates for any office where there are more than twice the number of persons seeking an available seat. Voters go to the polls for the final election Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Campaign (Names are listed alphabetically under each campaign) Mayor Barrett, Melinda E. Campanile, Debra Cooper, Guy E. Eleftheriou, George Slavit, Timothy Wood, Scott W. Jr. City Council-At Large Jordan, Timothy J. Lambert, Craig LePage, Colin F. Michitson, John A. Simmons, Fred A. Sullivan, Thomas J. City Council Ward 1 Basiliere, Ralph T. Veras, Alexander City Council Ward 2 Costa, Stephen J. Garcia-King, Carmen Hobbs Everett, Katrina City Council Ward 3 Ferreira, Devan City Council Ward 4 Lewandowski, Melissa J. Quimby, Kenneth E. City Council Ward 5 Morales, Michael Toohey, Shaun P. City Council Ward 6 Aguilo, Oliver McGonagle, Michael S. City Council Ward 7 Rogers, Catherine P. School Committee-At Large* Magliocchetti, Paul A. Rosa, Richard J. Ryan-Ciardiello, Maura L. School Committee Ward 1 School Committee Ward 2 Sapienza-Donais, Toni School Committee Ward 3 School Committee Ward 4 Simmons, Fred A. Thomas, Courtney School Committee Ward 5 Hickey, Lynette Story, Jill School Committee Ward 6 Collins, Yonnie Pfeil, Chad School Committee Ward 7 Grannemann, Thomas * No election in 2023

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...