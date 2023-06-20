All Saints Parish in Haverhill Plans its ‘Taste of the Nations’ Saturday

All Saints Parish in Haverhill plans its “Taste of the Nations,” inviting the community to savor culinary delights from various nations from under one roof.

Each person attending will collect stamps in a “passport” for every culinary experience, while entering to win an enticing gift card, adding an extra element of excitement to your journey of discovery. There will also be entertainment and fun activities.

The event takes place Saturday, June 24, from 4-7 p.m., at All Saints Parish, 120 Bellevue Ave., Haverhill. Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. For those seeking an all-inclusive experience, there is a golden ticket granting access to all tastes for $50 per person. Tickets for this exciting event can be purchased at the parish office or after Mass services.

In the event of inclement weather, a rain date has been scheduled for Sunday, June 25.

