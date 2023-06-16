Reminder: Haverhill High School Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony Takes Place Saturday

The Haverhill High School Athletic Department is reminding ticketholders the third Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony takes place tomorrow afternoon.

School Committee member Richard J. Rosa recently gave an overview of this year’s award recipients.

“Seven former Hillies will be inducted, including Rick Brown from the class of 75, Samantha Good from the class of 96, Sara Jewitt Hopkins from the class of 96, Marc Spencer from the class of 91, Paul St. Onge from the class of 70, Amy Veilleux Simmons from the class of 94 and Steve Wholley from the class of 74. Mary and Ted Murphy will be honored with the Brown and Gold Lifetime Achievement Award,” he said.

As WHAV has reported last month, ceremonies take place Saturday, June 17, beginning at 4 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. Tickets are no longer available.

The Haverhill High School Hall of Fame was established in 2017 to honor former students, coaches and administrators who excelled in the field of athletics while attending Haverhill High and for their accomplishments after high school. Its purpose is to perpetuate the memory of those persons who have brought distinction, honor and excellence to Hillie athletics and familiarize the community and alumni with the high school’s rich athletic history.

