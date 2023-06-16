‘Generalissimo’ Bryan Franco is Feature of Final River Bards Poetry Night of Spring

“Generalissimo” Bryan Franco is the featured poet next Wednesday during the free and final Haverhill River Bards poetry night of the spring season.

Franco competed with the Portland, Maine Rhythmic Cypher slam team in the 2014 National Poetry Slam in Oakland, Calif. He has been published in the U.S., Australia, England, Germany, India, Ireland and Scotland and has featured in poetry events in the U.S., Canada, England, Ireland and Scotland. His book, “Everything I Think Is All in My Mind,” was published in 2021 by Read Or Green.

Following Franco’s readings, guests may share their own poetry during the open mic portion of the night, Wednesday, June 21, from 7-8:30 p.m., at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St, Haverhill. Masks are not required, but recommended.

