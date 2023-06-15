Haverhill and iPods for Wounded Veterans Plan Give Back Event; Register by June 29

Wounded veterans in Haverhill have two weeks left to register for iPods, part of a regional effort to make injured veterans’ long months of rehabilitation easier and less repetitive.

iPods for Wounded Veterans and Haverhill Veterans Services plan, what they call, “a give back event” Saturday, Aug. 5, with registration taking place between 11:15 and 11:45 a.m., at AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Veterans and an optional guest must register by Thursday, June 29, by calling Veterans Services at 978-374-2351, ext. 3910.

Since 2011, the all-volunteer iPods for Wounded Veterans staff has brought thousands of electronics and gifts to badly injured members of the U.S. military.

