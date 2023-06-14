Haverhill Public Library Kicks Off Summer with Music, Lawn Games, Food at Reading-Themed Event

The Haverhill Public Library is starting the summer off with a party focused on reading enjoyment.

The library invites patrons of all ages to visit and sign up for the summer reading challenges this Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at the library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

The event begins with a Rockabye Beats concert at 11 a.m. outside. There will also be giant lawn games, face painting, laser tag, Sal’s pizza food truck and Carter’s Ice Cream. Laser tag requires registration as space is limited.

Those interested may register at haverhillpl.org or call 978-373-1586, ext. 626.

