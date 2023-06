Groveland Congregational Church is planning its Pride celebration.

The Pride service, open to the public, takes place Sunday, June 25, at 10 a.m., at the church, 4 King St., Groveland.

Just this month, Rev. Donna Spencer-Collins became the 28th pastor of Groveland Congregational Church. She gave the invocation and benediction during Haverhill’s recent LGBTQIA+ Pride flag raising ceremony.

