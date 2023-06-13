Wildflower Montessori Schools Invite Kids to Community Block Party Saturday

From Wildflower Montessori poster.

Local Wildflower Montessori schools, Wisteria, Marigold and Snowdrop host a community block party this Saturday in downtown Haverhill with free activities for children of all ages.

These include henna, hula hooping, bubbles and a paint tent. Marigold also leads a dance party, performing songs and dances representing Spanish and African cultures and then inviting families to join with simple moves.

The afternoon of family-friendly programming takes place Saturday, June 17, from 3-6 p.m., on the boardwalk at Harbor Place, Merrimack Street in Haverhill. If necessary, there is a rain date of Sunday, June 18.

The full schedule can be found on the Wildflower Boardwalk Block Party Facebook event page.

Snowdrop, 181 Washington St.; Marigold, 26 White St.; and Wisteria, 76 Merrimack St., are part of the Wildflower network of decentralized Montessori micro-schools that support children, teachers and parents.

Those with questions may email [email protected].

