Haverhill Teacher Faces Arraignment for Allegedly Accosting or Annoying Two Students

Update: The arraignment date that was listed has been rescheduled to Friday, July 7, because of a conflict.

James “Jay” Fiorentini, a 39-year-old Latin teacher in Haverhill High School’s Classical Academy, is scheduled to be arraigned in two weeks for allegedly accosting or annoying two students.

According to the Newburyport District Court Clerk’s office, the charges were handed down last Thursday after the Haverhill Police Department sought the complaint following alleged incidents Thursday, May 4, at Haverhill High School.

A police report is not available because the court granted a motion Monday to “impound” information so as to protect the identities of the alleged victims, described as “students.” “While the alleged acts are not defined as per se sexual assaults, the behavior involved is certainly of a sexualized nature,” wrote Assistant District Attorney Michelle Belmonte.

As WHAV reported last month, School Superintendent Margaret Marotta confirmed in a response to a public records request that Fiorentini, son of Mayor James J. Fiorentini, was placed on paid administrative leave for undisclosed reasons.

The younger Fiorentini is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, July 7, in Newburyport District Court. According to court records, he is represented by attorney Stephen Neyman of Boston.

In a statement last month, Fiorentini told WHAV, “Martha and I love our son and stand behind him 100%. We respect the standard process that applies to him and all school department employees. We look forward to this being over soon so that Jay can return to the job he loves.”

According to his online resume, Fiorentini was hired by Haverhill Public Schools in August of 2007.

