Zhang Discusses Life in Communist China in Talk Before Haverhill Republican City Committee

Jennifer Zhang talks of her life in communist China why she escaped following the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre when she speaks Wednesday before the Haverhill Republican City Committee.

Zhang of Andover is founder and principal of the Winchester School of Chinese Culture. She discusses her concerns over the dangers of communism, methods followers use and the level of control this ideology currently has in the U.S. and schools. There will be a question and answer period following her talk.

The public is invited to her the presentation Wednesday, June 14, 6 p.m., at the Roma Restaurant, 29 Middlesex St., Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...