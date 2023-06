The Haverhill Council on Aging celebrates Sing Like a Bird’s 10th year anniversary with a free concert Tuesday.

The pianist/singer duo of Dove Morissette and Suzie Donahue has previously performed across the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire. They perform Tuesday, June 13, from noon-1 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.

Those interested may reserve a seat by calling Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.

