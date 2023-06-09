Erhardt Becomes Principal of Both Pentucket Regional Middle and High Schools in Reorganization

Pentucket Regional School District is moving to a single principal for its middle and high schools as part of a larger plan to “strengthen core educational operations.”

Brenda Erhardt, assistant principal at the Bagnall Elementary School in Groveland, was recently named interim principal of the Pentucket Regional middle high school, while high school Principal Jonathan Seymour becomes executive director of operations and middle school Principal Terrence Conant becomes director of secondary curriculum and instruction.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said the reorganization “represents an operational change, with a single building principal who will be supported by three assistant principals in the building. This change will increase coordination between the schools’ staffs on educational matters, and increase smooth transitions between the Middle and High School.

Though in one building, the middle and high school remain separate entities, each with its own school councils and separate identities.

Erhardt is a Groveland native and Pentucket Regional High School graduate. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Education from Lesley University, and a master’s in Education from Salem State University. She started her career as an engineer supervisor in the private sector, becoming a teacher at the John C. Page Elementary School in West Newbury in 2004. While at Page she took on roles of increasing responsibility and served as interim principal at Bagnall earlier this year.

Seymour has been high school principal for 15 years. Bartholomew noted “He was an integral part of the new school project, and in this new role will be able use his experience and operational skills to benefit the entire district.”

Conant succeeds Robin Doherty, who left the district earlier this year.

“The middle school has made incredible progress in student achievement due to Terry’s high level of curriculum and instructional focus,” Bartholomew said.

