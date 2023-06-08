Rabbi Stevens Becomes New Spiritual Leader at Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill

Rabbi Ashira Stevens takes over as Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill’s new spiritual leader beginning July 1.

Stevens succeeds Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, who has served as cantor since 2016 and spiritual leader since 2018.

“We are so excited to have Rabbi Stevens back in our community,” said Temple Emanu-El President Jennifer Lampron. “Rabbi Stevens first came to Temple Emanu-El as an intern four years ago. Since then, she has continued her engagement and strengthened her bond with our community. Rabbi Stevens’ rich background—from her wealth of educational experience to her ability to reach those of various levels of observance—makes her the perfect choice to lead our congregation.”

Stevens said, “I hope to share my love of Judaism such that people of all ages and from all backgrounds find their place within our traditions and as a part of Temple Emanu-El. Judaism offers so many ways ‘in’—whether through studying our sacred texts, engaging in acts of social justice to repair our world, or sharing a good meal— and I am excited to explore the many ways we can connect and grow together.”

Stevens was ordained at Hebrew College in June 2023. She is originally from the Midwest and completed her undergraduate education at Indiana University in marketing and international studies. After moving to Boston, she discovered her passion for learning Hebrew and anything related to Judaism. In 2005, she completed a master of arts in Jewish studies at Hebrew College, where she also helped to develop the online learning programs. Through her experiences teaching in local area synagogues and at Prozdor, she said she fell in love with Jewish education which led to her decision to pursue the rabbinate.

As a rabbinical student, Stevens served as the rabbinic intern at Temple Emanu-El, the Jewish Learning Collaborative of Metrowest and at Temple Beth David in Westwood. She also spent a summer as a student chaplain at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Stevens lives in Natick with her spouse Aaron and their three children.

