The Haverhill Public Library is hosting another poster exhibit from the collection of Stephen Lewis.

The collection’s theme is about eliminating nuclear weapons and stopping the use of nuclear energy because of the dangers.

The exhibit is on display through June, during regular hours, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library, second floor, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

