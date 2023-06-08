Canuel and Yang Join GLFHC, MCPHS Clinical Pharmacy Residency Program

Two new faces are joining the Clinical Pharmacy Residency Program hosted by Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

Emily Canuel of Somerset and Qitong “Coco” Yang of Northbrook, Ill., begin their residencies this summer.

Clinical Residency Director Alicia Mam DaCunha said “Our pharmacy residents have the opportunity to participate in innovative patient care and research, such as our COVID Therapeutics. It’s been a privilege to help train and witness our residents go on to become competent clinical pharmacists in a variety of practice settings such as academia, hospital and community health centers.”

Since the program’s start in 2014, pharmacy residents have received training in medication therapy management in chronic disease states such as diabetes, asthma and anticoagulation management. They have collaborated with the medical residency team to provide transitions of care services and have also assisted with the Accountable Care Organization formulary management. In addition, they are involved with pharmacy operations management and teach at the university. Pharmacy residents are also given the opportunity to participate in community service events, including vaccination efforts, in Lawrence and surrounding communities during their one-year residency.

In 2022, the program created a new experience encompassing specialty clinics, where the residents assist at HIV and Behavioral Health clinics. The program continues to offer advanced training for future pharmacists alongside an engaging and progressive interdisciplinary team.

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center operates six pharmacies in Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill—all open to the public.

Current pharmacy residents are continuing educational training with specialized, second-year post graduate programs. Dr. Selma Kajtazovic has matched with a psychiatric program at McLean Hospital and Dr. Vincent Lam has matched with an ambulatory care program at the University of Maryland.

