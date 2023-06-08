Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Plans Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market with Food, Goods June 10

The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club plans its 2023 Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market Saturday.

There will be raffle baskets and a 75 handmade craft and food vendors indoors and out. Honey, jams and jellies, chocolate, Greek pastries, spices, dog toys, wooden items, jewelry, photography, pottery, quilted items, book authors and soap and beauty items are among the goods.

In addition, the Atkinson Lions Club will be cooking hamburgers and hot dogs, Atkinson Village Store brings Indian cuisine and the band “Uncharted Watahs” will be on hand.

The market takes place rain or shine Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H.

More information is available at awcc-nh.org or by contacting Rose Cavalear by calling 603-489-3486 or emailing [email protected] or Noriko Yoshida-Travers by calling 603-401-4509 or by emailing [email protected].

