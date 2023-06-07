Destination Downtown Haverhill Boasts Seasonal Activities From June-October

Destination Downtown Haverhill, a loose affiliation of businesses, residents and nonprofit organizations, is preparing for a season of walk-friendly activities in and near the city’s central business district.

Organizers call attention to the 45th season of the Haverhill Farmers Market, third annual CiderFEAST New England, fourth annual Longest Table, restaurant Tasty Awards, Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus, September’s Haverhill Art Walk and other activities taking place between June and October.

“Haverhill is the place to be this summer and fall! This is a wonderful series of events and I look forward to participating in all of them,” says Haverhill City Council President Timothy J. Jordan.

CiderFEAST New England returns Thursday, June 22, 5:30-8 p.m., to historic downtown Haverhill’s riverfront at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St. Attendees may sample hard cider from 12 of the top cider makers in New England along with local food tasting.

Haverhill Farmers Market takes place Saturdays, from June 24 to Oct. 28, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at its 2023 location at Bradford Common. Selections include farm-fresh fruits, herbs, eggs, vegetables, baked goods, hummus, local wine, honey, fresh breads, hand-made soaps, doggie treats, ice cream and more. There are also food demonstrations, local music and children’s activities.

At the fourth annual Longest Table, benefitting Haverhill’s L’Arche Boston North, guests break bread with friends and neighbors under the stars. The night includes live music, dancing and dinner served by some of Haverhill’s premier restaurants. It takes place Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6-10 p.m., along the Rep. Brian S. Dempsey Boardwalk in downtown Haverhill. Tickets become available June 26.

The Tasty Awards celebrate Haverhill restaurants and recognize some of the city’s most revered restaurant professionals. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24, from 6-8 p.m., at a location to be announced.

Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus is an annual festival featuring live music, a classic cars show, Kids Zone, local foods and fireworks over the Merrimack River. It takes place Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon-8:30 p.m., in downtown Haverhill, along Washington Street and Riverfront Park. riverruckus.com

Haverhill Art Walk is an outdoor and indoor art event in local businesses, forgotten alleyways and underutilized spaces with plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations and music performances. The seasonal finale takes place Saturday, Sept. 30, from 1-7 p.m., within the Haverhill Riverfront Cultural District, along Washington and Wingate Streets and alleys between.

Matt Gaiero, owner of G’s Texas Southern Flare restaurant, says, “These events are beneficial to everyone—businesses, residents and visitors to the city.”

