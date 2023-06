American Legion Riders of Haverhill, is planning a scenic motorcycle ride Saturday to benefit disabled and limbless veterans.

The ride, which takes place rain or shine, will be followed by a cookout featuring food, music and raffles. Entry is $25 per rider and $15 each for passengers and walk-ins.

Registration takes place Saturday, June 10, between 8:30 and 10 a.m., from American Legion Wilbur M. Comeau Post 4, 1314 Main St., Haverhill. The opening ceremony begins at 10:15 a.m.

