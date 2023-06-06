Women’s City Club of Haverhill Concludes Membership Year with June 20 Meeting

The Women’s City Club of Haverhill plans its seasonal end of year celebration this month.

Members will share ideas for this fall’s 2023-2024 year and sign up for a monthly committee, with such responsibilities as setting up, greeting members or helping to plan and serve the menu.

The meeting takes place Tuesday, June 20, beginning at 12:15 p.m., at the Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill.

The club meets the third Tuesday of each month from September through June. Guests are welcome and must pay $4. Annual Membership dues are $40. The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire. Those seeking more information may email [email protected].

