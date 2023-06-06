Reading of ‘What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?’ Takes Place on Juneteenth

WHAV News Staff

Frederick Douglass in 1879.

The Buttonwoods Museum and Whittier Birthplace are partnering to present a reading of Frederick Douglass’ address, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” on Juneteenth.

Douglass escaped from slavery in Maryland in 1838 and became a leader of the abolitionist movement in Massachusetts and New York.

Organizers are also seeking volunteers interested in reading a section of the address. Those interested may email either [email protected] or [email protected]. Copies of the address will be available to all attendees, in English or Spanish.

The reading takes place Monday, June 19, at 6 p.m., at Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road, Haverhill. Parking is available on a designated field and attendees are advised to wear footwear suitable for walking on grass and dirt.

