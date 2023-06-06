Reading of ‘What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?’ Takes Place on Juneteenth

The Buttonwoods Museum and Whittier Birthplace are partnering to present a reading of Frederick Douglass’ address, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” on Juneteenth.

Douglass escaped from slavery in Maryland in 1838 and became a leader of the abolitionist movement in Massachusetts and New York.

Organizers are also seeking volunteers interested in reading a section of the address. Those interested may email either [email protected] or [email protected]. Copies of the address will be available to all attendees, in English or Spanish.

The reading takes place Monday, June 19, at 6 p.m., at Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road, Haverhill. Parking is available on a designated field and attendees are advised to wear footwear suitable for walking on grass and dirt.

