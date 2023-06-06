MassDEP Says Smoke from Canadian Wildfires to Impact Air Quality Today

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is issuing a statewide air quality alert for today.

Officials report smoke from Canadian wildfires continue to influence the area. Smoke is expected to enter western sections of the state and spread eastward. Elevated levels are forecast to remain in the state for much of the day and air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

MassDEP is advising that people in sensitive groups reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy. They advise watching for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers and people who are active outdoors. People with either lung disease or heart disease are at greater risk from exposure to ozone.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...