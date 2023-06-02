With Public Showing Little Interest, Haverhill School Committee Sends $128 Million Budget to Council

A lack of any public comment on next year’s school budget kept a special Haverhill School Committee meeting last night to just under 10 minutes.

The meeting was a follow-up to last week’s meeting where the School Committee voted 6-0 to approve a budget of just under $128 million for the upcoming school year. Last night’s meeting was designed to allow the public an opportunity to express opinions and ideas regarding how that money should be spent.

With no apparent interest by the public in discussing the financial plan, the Committee voted 6-0 to submit the proposal to the City Council for approval.

On a separate issue, the School Committee postponed a decision on paying for airfare to allow a teacher to visit Poland to attend a workshop on the Holocaust.

School Superintendent Margaret Marotta explained the teacher has already been accepted for the weeklong workshop, but airfare is not included.

“One of our teachers has applied for a week-long professional development experience to attend a workshop in Poland about the Holocaust. Just a unique opportunity to be able to pass on to our students. We are looking for airfare to support his travel,” she explained.

While committee members were supportive, they asked for more information before deciding. Committee member Scott W. Wood Jr. also expressed concern about setting a precedent regarding financing international air travel.

On one other matter, the Haverhill High School senior graduation, originally scheduled to begin at 6, tonight, is rescheduled to start at 4 instead because of a forecast of heavy rain. Graduating students and honorees are asked to report to Haverhill Stadium no later than 3 p.m.

