Haverhill Public Library Presents ‘Owls Up Close’ Saturday

Marcia and Mark Wilson from Eyes On Owls present their live owl program, “Owls Up Close” tomorrow.

For young audiences, the show starts with an interactive reading of a big book version of “Owl Babies.” Adult and older youth groups begin with a slide program that’s followed by the live owls. Attendees sees each of six live owls up close, as they perch safely on Marcia’s glove near the audience. The Wilsons highlight the owls’ unique adaptations, habitats and behaviors in the wild, while sharing tips on how one may find signs of owls around them. Shows run 45 – 60 minutes.

Attendees may purchase copies of Mark’s award-winning book, “Owling, and The Snowy Owl Scientist,” signed and personalized by the author, in person after the program or by emailing [email protected]. Each book is available for $20, cash or credit.

The program takes place Saturday, June 3, at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. There are two sessions—10:30 a.m. for children under the age of 8 and families and a 1 p.m. session for adults, teens and children ages 8 and up.

Register by visiting haverhillpl.org or calling 978-373-1586, ext. 608.

