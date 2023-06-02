Atkinson Garden Club Plant Sale Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Atkinson Garden Club is having its annual plant sale tomorrow, launching National Gardening Week.

Club members have been preparing bulbs; dividing herbs, shrubs and perennials; and potting them up for the sale, but are also inviting all community gardeners to participate. The club is accepting perennials, annuals, herbs, flowering bushes, trees, starter vegetable plants, and house plants. All plants should be potted and labelled with their common name and growing information.

There will also be a table for the sale of the Club’s unique Daffodil photo cards, order forms for daffodil bulbs, décor pots, garden books, tools and a host of other garden related items.

The sale takes place Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Atkinson Community Center’s parking lot, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H.

