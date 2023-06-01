Pentucket Regional School District Promotes Simone, Hires Cordeiro and Kwong

Pentucket Regional School District is promoting and hiring staff as it assembles its leadership team for the 2023-2024 school year:

Staff changes include Sabrina Simone, current assistant principal at the Middle School who becomes coordinator of human resources; Alexandra Cordeiro, incoming assistant principal/special education coordinator at the Dr. John C. Page School; and Samuel “Sam” Kwong, database manager, succeeding Amy Funk, who is retiring after 10 years with the district.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew credited Simone’s promotion to her “attention to detail, exceptional communication skills and incredible dedication to the education profession.”

“Her experiences as an administrator and having to negotiate some very challenging issues will be of great benefit to the entire district,” he said.

Cordeiro began her educational career as a teacher in the Tri-Town School Union in Topsfield. She most recently worked as a Chapter 504 School-Based Coordinator at Steward Elementary School in Topsfield. She received a Bachelor’s degree from Framingham State in Liberal Studies, a Master’s in Education from Lesley College and a Master’s in School Administration from Gordon College.

Kwong most recently worked as a data manager for Weston Public Schools. He received a Bachelor’s in Management from Northeastern University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

“We are so incredibly thankful for Amy’s brilliance working with the various student information systems, her strong communication skills, and flexibility,” Bartholomew said. “While this is a big loss for our district, Sam and Amy have collaborated for many years so we feel so fortunate to be able to bring in an incredible talent who understands our systems.”

