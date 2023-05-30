Councilor Says Haverhill Police to Introduce New Unit During Pride Flag Raising Thursday

Haverhill’s annual LGBTQIA+ Pride flag raising ceremony and reception Thursday will be accompanied by word of a new police department initiative.

Haverhill City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan gave a sneak preview during last week’s regular City Council meeting.

“There will be a ceremony. It lasts about a half hour. The Police Department will be participating in this ceremony to announce a new unit, dedicated to the community and we’ll also have some very special guest speakers who have worked their way through the Haverhill public school system and have been major leaders in supporting gay rights,” he said.

The annual ceremony takes place with the flag raising Thursday, June 1, beginning at 4 p.m., in front of Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St.

Sullivan added following the ceremony, there will be a free, family-friendly reception and buffet from 4:30-7:30 p.m., at Hans Garden Restaurant 114 Washington St., Haverhill.

