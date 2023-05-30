Beautiful Garden? Nominate it for Monthly Award From the Haverhill Garden Club

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.
Now through September, the Haverhill Garden Club is recognizing a Garden of the Month anywhere throughout the city.
The club is seeking nominations of your own outdoor oasis or that of someone you know and will present monthly awards. The Haverhill Garden Club asks that nominations be submitted through Facebook messenger.
