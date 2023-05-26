Team Haverhill’s Neighborhood Clean & Green Team Seeks Volunteers for Tuesday

Team Haverhill’s Neighborhood Clean & Green team is looking for volunteers to help clean a stretch of South Main Street on the Bradford side of the Merrimack River.

The group gathers Tuesday, May 30, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the start of the Rail Trail behind Dunkin’ Donuts to pick up litter from the Basiliere Bridge up to Haverhill Bank and areas nearby.

In addition, with ward-based elections happening this fall, Team Haverhill Neighborhood Clean & Green is partnering with friends and organizations across the city to hold cleanups in all seven wards.

Team Haverhill will provide supplies, but asks volunteers to bring gloves and trash pickers, if they have them.

