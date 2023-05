Dan Kirouac is sharing free music and memories from the 1960s and 70s this noontime.

On behalf of the Haverhill Council on Aging, the pop, easy listening and light rock artist performs today from noon-1 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center. The program was underwritten by the Haverhill Cultural Council.

Those who wish to learn more may call Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.

