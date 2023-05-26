Haverhill Democrats to Elect State Party Convention Delegates and Alternates June 5

Haverhill Democrats are sending 32 delegates and 28 alternates to the party’s state convention this fall and plan to choose attendees during a caucus Monday, June 5.

Registered Democrats in Haverhill meet that night at 7 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library Auditorium, 99 Main St.

The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Haverhill that are at least 16 years old as of May 23, who may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. Youth, ages 16-25; people with disabilities; people of color; and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/massdems-convention.

Delegates and alternates join non-voting delegates in person at the 2023 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention, taking place Saturday, Sept. 23, at Tsongas Arena in Lowell. At that time, thousands of Democrats from across the state come together to discuss party business and celebrate successes in advance of upcoming elections.

The caucus will be preceded at 6:30 p.m. by a business meeting of the Haverhill Democratic City Committee to discuss plans for the 2023 municipal elections and the Committee’s Annual Roz McKeon Breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10-11:30 a.m., at Maria’s Restaurant, Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St. The breakfast is open to the public.

Those seeking more information may call William D. Cox Jr., Haverhill Democratic City Committee chairperson, at 978-374-6297.

