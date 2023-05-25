Local United Way Solicits Partnerships to Target Poverty in 12 Cities, Such as Haverhill, Lawrence

United Way of Massachusetts Bay is looking to invest $8 million next year to ensure “financial wellbeing” among residents of, what it calls, a dozen “historically under-resourced” communities such as Haverhill and Lawrence.

The nonprofit is seeking to form partnerships “focused on expanding avenues to financial wellbeing throughout the region” as part of its new strategic direction.

“Our new Request for Partnership grows out of our commitment to our communities and people—all of them—as knowledgeable, resource-rich and vibrant,” said Bob Giannino, Ansin President and CEO at United Way of Massachusetts Bay. “It also recognizes that significant disparities persist across race and ethnicity in our region on key indicators of financial well-being. Our goal is to help change entire systems by investing in resources and services, developing evidence of what works and what needs to change, and bringing solutions to scale.”

United Way said its grants will be targeted to “agency partners whose activities exemplify building more equitable communities, lifting the voices of people with lived experiences, leveraging data to inform solutions and collaborating for greater impact.

To ensure access to financial wellbeing is universal and shared across race and ethnicity, United Way is seeking community partners focused on providing direct services and advocating for policy change in four avenues to prosperity. They are Economic Inclusion and Wealth Building, Early Education and Out-of-School Time, Education and Career Pathways for Youth and Young Adults and Safe and Stable Housing.

Besides Haverhill and Lawrence, United Way is focusing its community impact strategy and grant funding on Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Quincy, Revere, Salem and Taunton. It said, “Together, these 12 communities are home to two-thirds of the individuals who live below the poverty threshold in United Way’s geographic footprint.”

An eligibility form for potential partners is online here.

United Way is also seeking dedicated individuals to help evaluate applications, provide objective feedback and form recommendations as a team of Community Reviewers, who will be compensated for their time. Details about submitting a proposal, eligibility criteria, information sessions and the Community Reviewer application are available here.

