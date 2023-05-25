Boston Police Identify 33-Year-Old Haverhill Man as Murder Victim Found Monday in Dorchester

A 33-year-old Haverhill man, pastor of Family of God church in Haverhill, was identified Thursday afternoon as the victim of a fatal shooting Monday in Boston.

Boston Police said Daniel T. Mayers died of “apparent gunshot wounds” and is asking the public to come forward with any information. Boston officers were dispatched Monday, just before 5 p.m., to the area of 264 Columbia Road where there was a report of shots fired. Mayers was taken to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Family of God Church is located at 76 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Mayers was also a former employee of Boston Public Schools.

There have been no arrests. The Boston Police Department said in a release that it is” actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.” Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

The public may also anonymously call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME or 27463.

