Basiliere Bridge, Between Haverhill and Bradford, Drops to Single Lane Wednesday for Temporary Repairs

Temporary repairs to Haverhill’s Pfc. Ralph T. Basiliere Bridge over the Merrimack River will reduce travel to one lane on Wednesday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Monday afternoon there will be permanent lane closures and restriping of the Route 125 bridge. The work is apparently unrelated to ongoing plans to replace the structure completely.

“This closure is necessary to allow for repair work on the bridge superstructure. The contractor will be placing barriers and restriping during this time. Traffic will be reduced to one travel lane and police details will be directing one-way alternating traffic on the open travel lane,” state officials said.

The lane closing starts at 7 a.m. and the bridge will reopen to traffic by 7, the next morning.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...