Arteaga Takes Home $1,000 Scholarship at ‘Dream, Reach, Succeed’ Event

Kaitlyn Marin Arteaga, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill’s Youth of the Year, walked away with a $1,000 scholarship Friday during the Club’s annual “Dream, Reach, Succeed” academic and leadership recognition

Arteaga’s $1,000 scholarship came from Bank of New England.

The event, open to Club members and their families, highlighted Boys & Girls Club members who excelled in academic and leadership programming throughout the year. Program recognition included Math and Reading, STEAM, Art, as well as the Club’s tween and teen leadership programs, Torch Club and Keystone Club. Four members who demonstrated exceptional effort this year were also presented with Campership awards to attend Camp Tasker in Newton, N.H., for all nine weeks this summer for free thanks to donations from the Wysocki family and Club Board member Richard Early Jr.

