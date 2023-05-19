State Awards First-Time Homeownership Education Grants to Area Groups

Merrimack Valley Housing Partnership, Lawrence Community Works and ACT Lawrence are among 23 organizations across the state to receive help presenting first-time homeownership education programs and operating foreclosure prevention counseling centers.

This week, consumer counseling organization Merrimack Valley Housing Partnership was awarded $151,000, while ACT Lawrence received $110,000 and Lawrence Community Works $91,544 from the Division of Banks within the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation. Programs assist homeowners who are experiencing financial hardship and prospective homebuyers who are determining if homeownership is right for them.

“These grants and the programs they support will empower consumers as they embark on their homeownership journey and help them build long-term, sustainable wealth,” said Layla R. D’Emilia, undersecretary of the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation. Commissioner of Banks Mary L. Gallagher added, “First-time home buyers and foreclosure counseling sessions around the state will help Massachusetts residents become better informed about and confident in their personal financial decisions.”

Since the inception of the grant program in 2008, the Division of Banks has awarded more than $24 million to organizations that have assisted more than 90,000 consumers.

