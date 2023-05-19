Singer Songwriter Kristen Ford Performs Saturday at New Moon Coffeehouse in Haverhill

Kristen Ford. (Courtesy photograph.)

An Indie rock rising star now living in Nashville but who has toured 48 states and 10 countries, brings folk and acoustic music to Haverhill tomorrow night.

Kristen Ford is a singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with five albums showing her versatility as she blends the styles of reggae, indie, folk and blues into a lively, unique all-body performance that even may include beatboxing.

Ford performs live Saturday, May 20, 7:30 p.m., at the New Moon Coffeehouse at the Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St., Haverhill. Doors opens at 7. Admission is $20 cash at the door; and half price for those ages 18 and under.

