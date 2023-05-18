Methuen Seeks 200 Flags for Field of Honor to Support Veterans and Veterans’ Events

Methuen is looking to feature 200 flags in the Methuen Field of Honor, while supporting veterans and veterans’ events.

Flags will be flown on the front lawn of Nevins Memorial Library for one week to honor those who served. Organizers ask residents to honor a loved one—military or first responder—by buying a new flag for $100 or using one they own from last year for $25.

New donors may take home flags on Saturday, June 17 with a six-footpole and mounting bracket. They will also receive a pair of custom dog tags with a loved one’s name, branch or organization and years of service.

There will be a dedication ceremony Saturday, June 10.

To sign-up, residents may call the Veterans Office at 978-983-8585 or visit tinyurl.com/MethuenFlags.

