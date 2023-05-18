Haverhill Firefighters Limit East Broadway Home Blaze to Addition

Haverhill firefighters were able to save the major portion of an East Broadway home after a Thursday morning fire ripped through an addition and garage.

Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said firefighters were dispatched around 9:24 a.m. after a 9-1-1 call came in from a worker at the 499 E. Broadway, single-family home. He said there were no injuries, but the fire scene required extra work with multiple runs of five-inch fire hoses arranged in relay fashion.

“There was 3,500 feet of hose. The distances from the hydrants are pretty far. It was an extremely labor-intensive operation in terms of getting water. The guys did a great job. We were never without it,” O’Brien said.

The fire is believed to have started in the back of the addition, around a doorway, but the cause remains under investigation. The chief said Engine 3, Rescue 1 and Ladder 1from Water Street were first on scene.

“They did a great job venting the back, which slows the fire spread, and kept out it out of the main house,” O’Brien said.

According to city records, the home is owned by Edward and Joseph Lardiere.

