The Haverhill Council on Aging plans a “Senior Spring Fling” lunch tomorrow.

Besides lunch, there will be entertainment.

Senior Spring Fling takes place Friday, May 19. from noon-2 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St, Haverhill Tickets are $10 each.

Those interested may register by calling Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.

