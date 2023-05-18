Construction Worker Receives Non-Life Threatening Injuries When Wall Falls at Haverhill Demolition Site

A construction worker, part of the team demolishing the former Best Western motel near Interstate 495 in Haverhill, was injured Wednesday morning when a wall collapsed on him.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien told WHAV firefighters from Engine 1 were dispatched from the High Street station just before 8 a.m.

“The construction worker was hurt while working on the second floor. He had a wall collapse on him. The crew from Engine 1 extricated him and he was taken to the hospital,” O’Brien said.

The chief said the injuries were not life threatening. He added he understands a team from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration did conduct an investigation at the 401 Lowell Ave. site and work was allowed to resume.

Best Western Merrimack Valley closed last October while its owner, Giri Hotel Management, builds a new hotel. In a statement at the time, management said “The hotel will reopen under a new brand, with expanded in-room amenities and room types.

As WHAV previously reported, Howard Johnson’s Motor Lodge was built on the site during the early 1960s to take advantage of the new Interstate 495 highway. Highway construction forced Lowell Avenue to be split into two and a portion of the roadway was relocated to join an also relocated Route 110, River Street. The new motel and its sister Howard Johnson’s Restaurant—both under orange roofs—were built there. The restaurant came down several years ago and was replaced with a pharmacy.

