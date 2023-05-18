Administration Places Haverhill High Latin Instructor on Paid Leave to Check Undisclosed Allegation

The Haverhill school department Thursday confirmed James “Jay” Fiorentini, a Latin teacher in Haverhill High School’s Classical Academy, was placed on paid administrative leave for an undisclosed reason.

School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, responding to WHAV’s public records request, suggested the department is investigating an undisclosed allegation against Fiorentini, son of Mayor James J. Fiorentini.

“Administrative leave is not a disciplinary action and does not in and of itself indicate that a conclusion has been reached regarding the allegations,” Marotta wrote, adding, “The safety and well-being of our school community are our top priority; we take allegations of wrongdoing very seriously and investigate them thoroughly.”

Officials at Newburyport District Court would neither confirm nor deny reports the teacher made a recent appearance there. “It is not public knowledge,” a person in the clerk magistrate’s office told WHAV.

In a statement, Mayor Fiorentini told WHAV, “Martha and I love our son and stand behind him 100%. We respect the standard process that applies to him and all school department employees. We look forward to this being over soon so that Jay can return to the job he loves.”

According to his online resume, Fiorentini was hired by Haverhill Public Schools in August of 2007.

