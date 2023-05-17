Tickets Available for the June 17 Haverhill High School Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Tickets are now available for the 2023 Haverhill High School Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, planned for next month.

Inductees are Rick Brown,’75, football and track; Samantha Good, ’96, volleyball, basketball and softball; Sara Jewett Hopkins, ’96, basketball and softball; Marc Spencer, ’91, golf; Paul St. Onge, ’70, football, wrestling and track; Amy Veilleux Simmons, ’94, volleyball and basketball; and Steve Wholley, ’74, football, indoor track and baseball. In addition, a Brown & Gold Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Mary and Ted Murphy for their longtime support of Haverhill athletics.

Ceremonies take place Saturday, June 17, beginning at 4 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. Tickets are $65 each and may be purchased online, through the athletic department office at Haverhill High School or by returning a Hall of Fame invitation to Haverhill High School by June 9.

