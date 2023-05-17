NEW: Voters in Haverhill’s Ward 1, Precinct 1, Will Cast Ballots at Consentino School June 6

Haverhill city councilors met in an emergency session Wednesday afternoon to move a Ward 1 polling location.

Residents of Ward 1, Precinct 1 will now vote during the Tuesday, June 6, special election, at the Dr. Albert B. Consentino School, 685 Washington St. Councilors approved the change away from the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center where ongoing construction is not expected to be completed before the special election.

The emergency meeting was called to comply with state law that requires a 20-day notice prior to the election when a polling location changes. Wednesday was the 20th day before the election, according to Haverhill City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright.

Voters are being asked whether they support a debt exclusion to finance the construction of a new Consentino School. The ballot question asks, “Shall the city of Haverhill be allowed to exempt from the provisions of Proposition two and one-half, so called, the amount s required to pay costs of constructing a new Dr. Albert B. Consentino Middle School located at 685 Washington St. in Haverhill, Mass., including the payment of all costs related to designing the project, demolishing the existing building, equipping and furnishing the school, site improvements and all other costs incidental and related thereto?”

Voters in this Ward 1, Precinct 1will receive a letter in the mail notifying them of the temporary change, as well as a robo call reminder a few days prior to the election.

The last date and time to register and be eligible to vote in the June 6 Special Election is Saturday, May 27, at 5 p.m. The last day to request a Vote By Mail ballot is Tuesday, May 30, by 5 p.m.

