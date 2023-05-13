Updated: Police Say Six Missing Haverhill Children—Subject of Abuse Inquiry—Found safe

Six Haverhill children, reported missing by Haverhill and Massachusetts State Police, were all found safe Saturday.

In a statement posted to social media, the Haverhill Police Department reported the children to be “in good health and in the custody of the Department of Children and Familes.”

Police added assistance cam from Massachusetts State Police; U.S. Marshals Service; Commonwealth Fusion Center; Randolph, Boston and Lynn Police Departments; and Essex and Suffolk County Sheriffs’ Departments.

Police said earlier Saturday afternoon the children, all from one family, range in age from seven months to age 9 years old and have been the focus of a child abuse investigation that began last Wednesday. A sibling reportedly told police this week that her mother and step-father abused her and her siblings.

Anyone with information about the family or the children’s whereabouts is asked to contact Haverhill Police Detective Conor Clark at 978-722-1566.

